Powerful Prayer to Jose Maria Escriva

O God, you granted countless graces to Blessed Jose Maria your priest, choosing him as a most faithful instrument to found Opus Dei, a way of sanctification through daily work and the fulfilment of the ordinary duties of a Christian. Grant that I also may learn to turn all the circumstances and events of my life into occasions of loving you and of serving the Church, the Pope, and all souls, with joy and simplicity, lighting up the ways of the earth with brightness of faith and love. Deign to grant the canonization of Blessed Jose Maria and through his intercession, grant me the favor I ask of you (Mention your request here…) Amen.

Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory be to the Father.

Those who obtain favours through the intercession of Blessed Jose Maria are asked to notify the Office of the Vice-Postulation of Opus Dei in Canada, 1380, Pine Avenue W. Montreal (Quebec), H3G-1A8

Photo by MART PRODUCTION on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home