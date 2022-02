Lord, do not rebuke me in your anger

or discipline me in your wrath.

2 Your arrows have pierced me,

and your hand has come down on me.

3 Because of your wrath there is no health in my body;

there is no soundness in my bones because of my sin.

4 My guilt has overwhelmed me

like a burden too heavy to bear.

Photo by James Wheeler on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home