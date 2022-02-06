Patron Saint of Devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

Novena Begins: February 6 Feast Day: February 15

Day 1 – Saint Claude de la Colombiere Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, I am in this world to show Your mercy to others.

Other people will glorify You

by making visible the power of Your grace

by their fidelity and constancy to You.

For my part I will glorify You

by making known how good You are to sinners,

that Your mercy is boundless

and that no sinner no matter how great his offences

should have reason to despair of pardon.

If I have grievously offended You, My Redeemer,

let me not offend You even more

by thinking that You are not kind enough to pardon Me.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Amen.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home