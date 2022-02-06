Patron Saint of Devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
|Novena Begins:
|February 6
|Feast Day:
|February 15
Day 1 – Saint Claude de la Colombiere Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
Lord, I am in this world to show Your mercy to others.
Other people will glorify You
by making visible the power of Your grace
by their fidelity and constancy to You.
For my part I will glorify You
by making known how good You are to sinners,
that Your mercy is boundless
and that no sinner no matter how great his offences
should have reason to despair of pardon.
If I have grievously offended You, My Redeemer,
let me not offend You even more
by thinking that You are not kind enough to pardon Me.
(Mention your request here…)
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Amen.
