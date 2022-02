Holy Immaculate Mary,

help all who are in trouble.

Give courage to the faint-hearted,

console the sad,

heal the infirm,

pray for the people,

intercede for the clergy,

have a special care for nuns;

may all feel,

all enjoy your kind and powerful assistance,

all who now and always render and will render,

you honour,

and will offer you their petitions.

Hear all our prayers, O Mother,

and grant them all.

We are all your children:

Grant the prayers of your children.

Amen forever.

Photo by Felipe Balduino on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home