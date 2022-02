Pray once:

May the Father command it, may the Son arrange it, and may the Holy Spirit appease the hearts of those who are against us.

Repeat 10 times:

Come, Holy Spirit, enlighten the hearts of those who can favor us. (or those who can help us)

Pray once:

Glory be to the Father and to the Son and to the Holy Spirit, as it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be world without end. Amen.

Then all of this is repeated four more times.

