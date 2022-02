Praise awaits you, our God, in Zion;

to you our vows will be fulfilled.

2 You who answer prayer,

to you all people will come.

3 When we were overwhelmed by sins,

you forgave our transgressions.

4 Blessed are those you choose

and bring near to live in your courts!

We are filled with the good things of your house,

of your holy temple.

Photo by Dan Hussey on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home