Novena Begins: February 18 Feast Day: February 27

Patron Saint of Students, Youth, Seminarians

Day 1 – St Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, you gave Saint Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows a special privilege of entering into the passion of Your Son and into the compassion of his Virgin Mother, Mary. Teach us to contemplate with his eyes the very mystery of salvation and to grow in love in the spirit of joy.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, you gave Saint Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows a special privilege of entering into the passion of Your Son and into the compassion of his Virgin Mother, Mary. Teach us to contemplate with his eyes the very mystery of salvation and to grow in love in the spirit of joy.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, you gave Saint Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows a special privilege of entering into the passion of Your Son and into the compassion of his Virgin Mother, Mary. Teach us to contemplate with his eyes the very mystery of salvation and to grow in love in the spirit of joy.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, you gave Saint Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows a special privilege of entering into the passion of Your Son and into the compassion of his Virgin Mother, Mary. Teach us to contemplate with his eyes the very mystery of salvation and to grow in love in the spirit of joy.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, you gave Saint Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows a special privilege of entering into the passion of Your Son and into the compassion of his Virgin Mother, Mary. Teach us to contemplate with his eyes the very mystery of salvation and to grow in love in the spirit of joy.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, you gave Saint Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows a special privilege of entering into the passion of Your Son and into the compassion of his Virgin Mother, Mary. Teach us to contemplate with his eyes the very mystery of salvation and to grow in love in the spirit of joy.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, you gave Saint Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows a special privilege of entering into the passion of Your Son and into the compassion of his Virgin Mother, Mary. Teach us to contemplate with his eyes the very mystery of salvation and to grow in love in the spirit of joy.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, you gave Saint Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows a special privilege of entering into the passion of Your Son and into the compassion of his Virgin Mother, Mary. Teach us to contemplate with his eyes the very mystery of salvation and to grow in love in the spirit of joy.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, you gave Saint Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows a special privilege of entering into the passion of Your Son and into the compassion of his Virgin Mother, Mary. Teach us to contemplate with his eyes the very mystery of salvation and to grow in love in the spirit of joy.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Saint Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home