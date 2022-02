“O God, our Father,

You are offended by sin

but pleased by penance.

Mercifully look upon Your people

who come to You and grant,

through the intercession of St. Rosalia,

who turned away from earthly

delights to the joys of contemplation,

that we may be delivered

from the consequences of our sins

and those of the world

through Jesus Christ, our Lord.

Amen.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home