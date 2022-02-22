Powerful Prayer to Saint Martha

“O glorious Saint Martha,

I have recourse to your protection and aid,

and as proof of my affection and faith

I promise faithfully to complete this novena.



Comfort me in my difficulties,

and intercede for my family

with your intimate friend, our Savior,

that we may always hold God in our hearts

and be provided for in our necessities.



I beg your supplications

especially in behalf of the favor

I ask of you in this novena.



(mention your request)

I ask you, Saint Martha,

by your intercession to help me

in overcoming all my difficulties

and to teach me to become great

in the Kingdom of Heaven

by becoming as humble as you

in this world.



Amen.“

