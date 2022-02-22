Novena Begins: February 22 Feast Day: March 3

Patron Saint of Philanthropy, Racial Justice

Day 1 – St. Katharine Drexel Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Let us pray. All praise and thanks to the Most Blessed Trinity, the Father and Son and Holy Spirit. We honor you when we acclaim all those who share your life in eternal glory, our Mother Mary, all the angels and saints. We come before you, Father, in your Holy Spirit, as we follow the way of your Son, Jesus, to ask the heavenly aid of Saint Katharine Drexel. Her sacred relics in this Mother Church remind us that she is numbered among the Saints in heaven. Your divine grace led Saint Katharine Drexel to give herself completely over to your service in the Church in imitation of the poor Savior, attending to the least, as a virgin foundress and a laborer for the justice of the Gospel.

Her strength, virtue and fortitude came from her unwavering devotion to the Mystery of the Most Holy Eucharist, the Blessed Sacrament.

Hear us now, we pray, as we bring to you our many prayers, petitions and intentions through the intercession of Saint Katharine Drexel.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

O holy and Triune God,our faith fills us with confidence as we bring our many needs to you,trusting in the unfailing assistance of those in your everlasting company,most especially our Philadelphia Saint.Through Christ our Lord.

Amen

St. Katharine Drexel, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home