Powerful Prayer for Financial Blessing

With your whole heart and soul, lift your most humble prayer to Heaven:

“Eternal Father,

Please open the windows of Heaven for us;

and pour out unto us a financial blessing,

so great that there isn’t enough room

to receive it all.



We pray that You will bless us indeed,

enlarging our territory;

that Your hands would be with us

keeping us safe from all evil;

and that we may not cause You

any disappointment along the way.



Please, God, grant us a financial blessing today.

You know our hearts,

and you know what the blessing is intended for.

We need Your help

so we can stop suffering financially.

Thank You, Heavenly Father,

for granting this request.



In the name of the Father,

and of the Son,

and of the Holy Spirit,

Amen.”

Pray this prayer as often as needed.

