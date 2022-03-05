Novena Begins: November 25 / March 4 Feast Day: December 3 / March 12

Therese made this old novena herself several times: we have clues for 1888 (LT-43) and for 1897, where she asked to obtain the grace to spend her heaven in doing good on earth (LT-221). St. Francis Xavier evangelized the Indies and Japan during ten years of extraordinary missionary activity beginning in 1542.

St Francis Xavier Promise to Father Marcello Mastrilli:

“All those who implore my help daily for nine consecutive days, from the 4th to the 12th of March included, and worthily receive the Sacraments of Penance and the Holy Eucharist on one of the nine days, will experience my protection and may hope with entire assurance to obtain from God any grace they ask for the good of their souls and the glory of God.

Day 1 – Novena of Grace

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Oh, most kind saint, full of charity, Saint Francis Xavier, I respectfully adore with you the divine Majesty, and, because I rejoice without hesitation for the singular divine gifts that have been accorded to you in this life and the glory after death, I render to you many great acts of thanks, and I pray to you with all my heart that you will wish to accord me, through you efficacious intercession, the principal favor of leading a holy life and a saintly death. Also, I ask that you obtain for me…

(Mention your request here…)

If what I ask for with this supplication is not for the glory of God and for the greater good of my soul, instead obtain for me, I pray, that which would be most useful to one and to the other. May it be so.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

