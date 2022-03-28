Novena Begins: March 27 Feast Day: April 5

Patron Saint of Valencia, Builders and Preachers

Day 1 – St. Vincent Ferrer Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Saint Vincent Ferrer, our guardian, because God, our eternal Father, has blessed you with and inexhaustible fountain of grace and blessing, we beg you to hear our prayers and to assist us with your powerful intercession which is even more effective now that you are in heaven than it was when you were on earth. Full of confidence in your mercy and compassion, we kneel in prayer before you, and commend to your powerful intercession all our needs, those of our families, our friends, relatives, and especially…



(Mention your request here…)

Glorious Saint Vincent Ferrer, let not our hope and confidence in your protection be deceived. Intercede for us before the throne of God. Watch over our eternal welfare. If our trials and tribulations in this world multiply, may they serve to give us spiritual joy and happiness. If God will only grant us the grace of ever increasing patience to the end that we may save our souls. Amen.

St. Vincent Ferrer, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

