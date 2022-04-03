Saint Teresa of Los Andes Novena

Novena Begins: April 3 Feast Day: April 12

Patron Saint of Against disease, Against illness, Young people, Santiago, Los Andes

Day 1 – St. Teresa of the Andes Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God mercy, the joy of the saints,

you set the youthful heart of Saint Teresa

ablaze with the fire of virginal love

for Christ and for his Church;

and even in suffering you made her

a cheerful witness to charity.

Through her intercession,

(Mention your request here…)

fill us with the delights of your Spirit,

so that we may proclaim by word and deed

the joyful message of your love to the world.

Grant this through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,

who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit,

one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

St. Teresa of the Andes, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home