Novena Begins: April 18 Feast Day: April 27

Patron Saint of Catalonia

Day 1 – Our Lady of Montserrat Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, Giver of all good things, who didst choose Montserrat as a glorious Shrine for the Mother of thy only begotten Son, and through her intercession there hast granted favors without number to those who sought them there: bow down thine ears now to our petitions as we kneel and pray before Her image. Thou Who livest and reignest forever and ever.

Amen

Our Lady of Montserrat, Pray for us.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Our Lady of Montserrat Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, Giver of all good things, who didst choose Montserrat as a glorious Shrine for the Mother of thy only begotten Son, and through her intercession there hast granted favors without number to those who sought them there: bow down thine ears now to our petitions as we kneel and pray before Her image. Thou Who livest and reignest forever and ever.

Amen

Our Lady of Montserrat, Pray for us.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – Our Lady of Montserrat Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, Giver of all good things, who didst choose Montserrat as a glorious Shrine for the Mother of thy only begotten Son, and through her intercession there hast granted favors without number to those who sought them there: bow down thine ears now to our petitions as we kneel and pray before Her image. Thou Who livest and reignest forever and ever.

Amen

Our Lady of Montserrat, Pray for us.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – Our Lady of Montserrat Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, Giver of all good things, who didst choose Montserrat as a glorious Shrine for the Mother of thy only begotten Son, and through her intercession there hast granted favors without number to those who sought them there: bow down thine ears now to our petitions as we kneel and pray before Her image. Thou Who livest and reignest forever and ever.

Amen

Our Lady of Montserrat, Pray for us.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – Our Lady of Montserrat Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, Giver of all good things, who didst choose Montserrat as a glorious Shrine for the Mother of thy only begotten Son, and through her intercession there hast granted favors without number to those who sought them there: bow down thine ears now to our petitions as we kneel and pray before Her image. Thou Who livest and reignest forever and ever.

Amen

Our Lady of Montserrat, Pray for us.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – Our Lady of Montserrat Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, Giver of all good things, who didst choose Montserrat as a glorious Shrine for the Mother of thy only begotten Son, and through her intercession there hast granted favors without number to those who sought them there: bow down thine ears now to our petitions as we kneel and pray before Her image. Thou Who livest and reignest forever and ever.

Amen

Our Lady of Montserrat, Pray for us.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – Our Lady of Montserrat Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, Giver of all good things, who didst choose Montserrat as a glorious Shrine for the Mother of thy only begotten Son, and through her intercession there hast granted favors without number to those who sought them there: bow down thine ears now to our petitions as we kneel and pray before Her image. Thou Who livest and reignest forever and ever.

Amen

Our Lady of Montserrat, Pray for us.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – Our Lady of Montserrat Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, Giver of all good things, who didst choose Montserrat as a glorious Shrine for the Mother of thy only begotten Son, and through her intercession there hast granted favors without number to those who sought them there: bow down thine ears now to our petitions as we kneel and pray before Her image. Thou Who livest and reignest forever and ever.

Amen

Our Lady of Montserrat, Pray for us.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – Our Lady of Montserrat Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, Giver of all good things, who didst choose Montserrat as a glorious Shrine for the Mother of thy only begotten Son, and through her intercession there hast granted favors without number to those who sought them there: bow down thine ears now to our petitions as we kneel and pray before Her image. Thou Who livest and reignest forever and ever.

Amen

Our Lady of Montserrat, Pray for us.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home