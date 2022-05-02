An Act of Consecration to the Blessed Virgin Mary

Holy Mary, Mother of God and Virgin, I choose thee this day for my queen, patron, and advocate, and firmly resolve and purpose never to abandon thee, never to say or do anything against thee, nor to permit that aught be done by others to dishonor thee. Receive me, then, I conjure thee, as thy perpetual servant; assist me in all my actions, and do not abandon me at the hour of my death. Amen.

— St. John Berchmans

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home