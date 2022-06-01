Decade Prayer in Rosary￼

“O my Jesus, forgive us our sins, Save us from the fires of Hell, and Lead all souls to heaven specially those who have most need of your Mercy. Amen.”

Q: What is the origin of the practice of reciting “Jesus, forgive us our sins …” in relation to the Rosary?

A: This adjunction at the end of each mystery has its origin in the Marian apparitions of Fatima. On July 13, 1917, the date which corresponds to the third Fatima apparition, Our Lady is said to have taught the seers the following: When you recite the rosary, after each mystery say, “Oh my Jesus, forgive us our sins, save us from the fires of hell; lead all souls to heaven, especially those most in need of mercy.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home