Saint Barnabas Novena Prayer

Novena Begins: June 2 Feast Day: June 11

Patron Saint of Cyprus, Antioch, against hailstorms, invoked as peacemaker

Day 1 – St. Barnabas Novena Prayer

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God our Father,

You filled Saint Barnabas with faith

and the Holy Spirit

and sent him to convert the nations.

Help us to proclaim the gospel by word and deed.

We ask this through our Lord Jesus Christ, Your Son,

who lives and reigns with You

and the Holy Spirit,

one God,

for ever and ever. Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Barnabas Novena Prayer

Day 3 – St. Barnabas Novena Prayer

Day 4 – St. Barnabas Novena Prayer

Day 5 – St. Barnabas Novena Prayer

Day 6 – St. Barnabas Novena Prayer

Day 7 – St. Barnabas Novena Prayer

Day 8 – St. Barnabas Novena Prayer

Day 9 – St. Barnabas Novena Prayer

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home