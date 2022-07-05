Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – July 5, 2022 | USCCB

Tuesday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 384

Reading 1

HOS 8:4-7, 11-13

Thus says the LORD:

They made kings in Israel, but not by my authority;

they established princes, but without my approval.

With their silver and gold they made

idols for themselves, to their own destruction.

Cast away your calf, O Samaria!

my wrath is kindled against them;

How long will they be unable to attain

innocence in Israel?

The work of an artisan,

no god at all,

Destined for the flames—

such is the calf of Samaria!

When they sow the wind,

they shall reap the whirlwind;

The stalk of grain that forms no ear

can yield no flour;

Even if it could,

strangers would swallow it.

When Ephraim made many altars to expiate sin,

his altars became occasions of sin.

Though I write for him my many ordinances,

they are considered as a stranger’s.

Though they offer sacrifice,

immolate flesh and eat it,

the LORD is not pleased with them.

He shall still remember their guilt

and punish their sins;

they shall return to Egypt.

Responsorial Psalm

PS 115:3-4, 5-6, 7AB-8, 9-10

R. (9a) The house of Israel trusts in the Lord.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Our God is in heaven;

whatever he wills, he does.

Their idols are silver and gold,

the handiwork of men.

R. The house of Israel trusts in the Lord.

or:

R. Alleluia.

They have mouths but speak not;

they have eyes but see not;

They have ears but hear not;

they have noses but smell not.

R. The house of Israel trusts in the Lord.

or:

R. Alleluia.

They have hands but feel not;

they have feet but walk not.

Their makers shall be like them,

everyone that trusts in them.

R. The house of Israel trusts in the Lord.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Alleluia

JN 10:14

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

I am the good shepherd, says the Lord;

I know my sheep, and mine know me.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

MT 9:32-38

A demoniac who could not speak was brought to Jesus,

and when the demon was driven out the mute man spoke.

The crowds were amazed and said,

“Nothing like this has ever been seen in Israel.”

But the Pharisees said,

“He drives out demons by the prince of demons.”

Jesus went around to all the towns and villages,

teaching in their synagogues,

proclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom,

and curing every disease and illness.

At the sight of the crowds, his heart was moved with pity for them

because they were troubled and abandoned,

like sheep without a shepherd.

Then he said to his disciples,

“The harvest is abundant but the laborers are few;

so ask the master of the harvest

to send out laborers for his harvest.”

