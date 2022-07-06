Our Mother of Perpetual Help

MOST HOLY VIRGIN MARY, Mother of the Word Incarnate, Treasurer of graces, and Refuge of sinners, I fly top your motherly affection with lively faith, and I beg of you the grace ever to do the will of God!

O Health of the Sick, into your most holy hands I commit the keeping of my heart, asking you for health of soul and body, in the certain hope that you, my most loving Mother, will hear my prayer.

Beloved Mother of Perpetual Help, into the bosom of your tender mercy, this day, every day of my life, and at the hour of my death, I commend my soul and body. To you I entrust all my hopes and consolations, all my trials and miseries, my life and the end of my life, that all my actions may be ordered and disposed according to your will and that of your Divine Son, JESUS CHRIST. Amen.

HAIL MARY, FULL OF GRACE…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home