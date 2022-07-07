Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – July 7, 2022 | USCCB

Thursday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 386

Reading 1

HOS 11:1-4, 8E-9

Thus says the LORD:

When Israel was a child I loved him,

out of Egypt I called my son.

The more I called them,

the farther they went from me,

Sacrificing to the Baals

and burning incense to idols.

Yet it was I who taught Ephraim to walk,

who took them in my arms;

I drew them with human cords,

with bands of love;

I fostered them like one

who raises an infant to his cheeks;

Yet, though I stooped to feed my child,

they did not know that I was their healer.



My heart is overwhelmed,

my pity is stirred.

I will not give vent to my blazing anger,

I will not destroy Ephraim again;

For I am God and not man,

the Holy One present among you;

I will not let the flames consume you.



Responsorial Psalm

PS 80:2AC AND 3B, 15-16

R. (4b) Let us see your face, Lord, and we shall be saved.

O shepherd of Israel, hearken.

From your throne upon the cherubim, shine forth.

Rouse your power.

R. Let us see your face, Lord, and we shall be saved.

Once again, O LORD of hosts,

look down from heaven, and see:

Take care of this vine,

and protect what your right hand has planted,

the son of man whom you yourself made strong.

R. Let us see your face, Lord, and we shall be saved.

Alleluia

MK 1:15

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

The Kingdom of God is at hand:

repent and believe in the Gospel.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

MT 10:7-15

Jesus said to his Apostles:

“As you go, make this proclamation:

‘The Kingdom of heaven is at hand.’

Cure the sick, raise the dead,

cleanse the lepers, drive out demons.

Without cost you have received; without cost you are to give.

Do not take gold or silver or copper for your belts;

no sack for the journey, or a second tunic,

or sandals, or walking stick.

The laborer deserves his keep.

Whatever town or village you enter, look for a worthy person in it,

and stay there until you leave.

As you enter a house, wish it peace.

If the house is worthy,

let your peace come upon it;

if not, let your peace return to you.

Whoever will not receive you or listen to your words–

go outside that house or town and shake the dust from your feet.

Amen, I say to you, it will be more tolerable

for the land of Sodom and Gomorrah on the day of judgment

than for that town.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home