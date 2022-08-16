Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – August 16, 2022 | USCCB

Tuesday of the Twentieth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 420

Reading 1

EZ 28:1-10

The word of the LORD came to me: Son of man,

say to the prince of Tyre:

Thus says the Lord GOD:

Because you are haughty of heart,

you say, “A god am I!

I occupy a godly throne

in the heart of the sea!”—

And yet you are a man, and not a god,

however you may think yourself like a god.

Oh yes, you are wiser than Daniel,

there is no secret that is beyond you.

By your wisdom and your intelligence

you have made riches for yourself;

You have put gold and silver

into your treasuries.

By your great wisdom applied to your trading

you have heaped up your riches;

your heart has grown haughty from your riches–

therefore thus says the Lord GOD:

Because you have thought yourself

to have the mind of a god,

Therefore I will bring against you

foreigners, the most barbarous of nations.

They shall draw their swords

against your beauteous wisdom,

they shall run them through your splendid apparel.

They shall thrust you down to the pit, there to die

a bloodied corpse, in the heart of the sea.

Will you then say, “I am a god!”

when you face your murderers?

No, you are man, not a god,

handed over to those who will slay you.

You shall die the death of the uncircumcised

at the hands of foreigners,

for I have spoken, says the Lord GOD.

Responsorial Psalm

DEUTERONOMY 32:26-27AB, 27CD-28, 30, 35CD-36AB

R. (39c) It is I who deal death and give life.

“I would have said, ‘I will make an end of them

and blot out their name from men’s memories,’

Had I not feared the insolence of their enemies,

feared that these foes would mistakenly boast.”

R. It is I who deal death and give life.

“‘Our own hand won the victory;

the LORD had nothing to do with it.’”

For they are a people devoid of reason,

having no understanding.

R. It is I who deal death and give life.

“How could one man rout a thousand,

or two men put ten thousand to flight,

Unless it was because their Rock sold them

and the LORD delivered them up?”

R. It is I who deal death and give life.

Close at hand is the day of their disaster,

and their doom is rushing upon them!

Surely, the LORD shall do justice for his people;

on his servants he shall have pity.

R. It is I who deal death and give life.

Alleluia

2 COR 8:9

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Jesus Christ became poor although he was rich

So that by his poverty you might become rich.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

MT 19:23-30

Jesus said to his disciples:

“Amen, I say to you, it will be hard for one who is rich

to enter the Kingdom of heaven.

Again I say to you,

it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle

than for one who is rich to enter the Kingdom of God.”

When the disciples heard this, they were greatly astonished and said,

“Who then can be saved?”

Jesus looked at them and said,

“For men this is impossible,

but for God all things are possible.”

Then Peter said to him in reply,

“We have given up everything and followed you.

What will there be for us?”

Jesus said to them, “Amen, I say to you

that you who have followed me, in the new age,

when the Son of Man is seated on his throne of glory,

will yourselves sit on twelve thrones,

judging the twelve tribes of Israel.

And everyone who has given up houses or brothers or sisters

or father or mother or children or lands

for the sake of my name will receive a hundred times more,

and will inherit eternal life.

But many who are first will be last, and the last will be first.”

