Daily Bible Reading – August 29, 2022

Memorial of the Passion of Saint John the Baptist

Lectionary: 431/634

Reading 1

1 Cor 2:1-5

When I came to you, brothers and sisters,

proclaiming the mystery of God,

I did not come with sublimity of words or of wisdom.

For I resolved to know nothing while I was with you

except Jesus Christ, and him crucified.

I came to you in weakness and fear and much trembling,

and my message and my proclamation

were not with persuasive words of wisdom,

but with a demonstration of spirit and power,

so that your faith might rest not on human wisdom

but on the power of God.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 119:97, 98, 99, 100, 101, 102

R. (97) Lord, I love your commands.

How I love your law, O LORD!

It is my meditation all the day.

R. Lord, I love your commands.

Your command has made me wiser than my enemies,

for it is ever with me.

R. Lord, I love your commands.

I have more understanding than all my teachers

when your decrees are my meditation.

R. Lord, I love your commands.

I have more discernment than the elders,

because I observe your precepts.

R. Lord, I love your commands.

From every evil way I withhold my feet,

that I may keep your words.

R. Lord, I love your commands.

From your ordinances I turn not away,

for you have instructed me.

R. Lord, I love your commands.

Alleluia

Mt 5:10

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Blessed are those who are persecuted for the sake of righteousness,

for theirs is the Kingdom of heaven.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Mk 6:17-29

Herod was the one who had John the Baptist arrested and bound in prison

on account of Herodias,

the wife of his brother Philip, whom he had married.

John had said to Herod,

“It is not lawful for you to have your brother’s wife.”

Herodias harbored a grudge against him

and wanted to kill him but was unable to do so.

Herod feared John, knowing him to be a righteous and holy man,

and kept him in custody.

When he heard him speak he was very much perplexed,

yet he liked to listen to him.

She had an opportunity one day when Herod, on his birthday,

gave a banquet for his courtiers,

his military officers, and the leading men of Galilee.

Herodias’ own daughter came in

and performed a dance that delighted Herod and his guests.

The king said to the girl,

“Ask of me whatever you wish and I will grant it to you.”

He even swore many things to her,

“I will grant you whatever you ask of me,

even to half of my kingdom.”

She went out and said to her mother,

“What shall I ask for?”

She replied, “The head of John the Baptist.”

The girl hurried back to the king’s presence and made her request,

“I want you to give me at once

on a platter the head of John the Baptist.”

The king was deeply distressed,

but because of his oaths and the guests

he did not wish to break his word to her.

So he promptly dispatched an executioner with orders

to bring back his head.

He went off and beheaded him in the prison.

He brought in the head on a platter and gave it to the girl.

The girl in turn gave it to her mother.

When his disciples heard about it,

they came and took his body and laid it in a tomb.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home