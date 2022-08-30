Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – August 30, 2022 | USCCB

Tuesday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 432

Reading 1

1 COR 2:10B-16

Brothers and sisters:

The Spirit scrutinizes everything, even the depths of God.

Among men, who knows what pertains to the man

except his spirit that is within?

Similarly, no one knows what pertains to God except the Spirit of God.

We have not received the spirit of the world

but the Spirit who is from God,

so that we may understand the things freely given us by God.

And we speak about them not with words taught by human wisdom,

but with words taught by the Spirit,

describing spiritual realities in spiritual terms.

Now the natural man does not accept what pertains to the Spirit of God,

for to him it is foolishness, and he cannot understand it,

because it is judged spiritually.

The one who is spiritual, however, can judge everything

but is not subject to judgment by anyone.

For “who has known the mind of the Lord, so as to counsel him?”

But we have the mind of Christ.

Responsorial Psalm

PS 145:8-9, 10-11, 12-13AB, 13CD-14

R. (17) The Lord is just in all his ways.

The LORD is gracious and merciful,

slow to anger and of great kindness.

The LORD is good to all

and compassionate toward all his works.

R. The Lord is just in all his ways.

Let all your works give you thanks, O LORD,

and let your faithful ones bless you.

Let them discourse of the glory of your Kingdom

and speak of your might.

R. The Lord is just in all his ways.

Making known to men your might

and the glorious splendor of your Kingdom.

Your Kingdom is a Kingdom for all ages,

and your dominion endures through all generations.

R. The Lord is just in all his ways.

The LORD is faithful in all his words

and holy in all his works.

The LORD lifts up all who are falling

and raises up all who are bowed down.

R. The Lord is just in all his ways.

Alleluia

LK 7:16

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

A great prophet has arisen in our midst

and God has visited his people.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

LK 4:31-37

Jesus went down to Capernaum, a town of Galilee.

He taught them on the sabbath,

and they were astonished at his teaching

because he spoke with authority.

In the synagogue there was a man with the spirit of an unclean demon,

and he cried out in a loud voice,

“What have you to do with us, Jesus of Nazareth?

Have you come to destroy us?

I know who you are–the Holy One of God!”

Jesus rebuked him and said, “Be quiet! Come out of him!”

Then the demon threw the man down in front of them

and came out of him without doing him any harm.

They were all amazed and said to one another,

“What is there about his word?

For with authority and power he commands the unclean spirits,

and they come out.”

And news of him spread everywhere in the surrounding region.

