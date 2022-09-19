Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – September 19, 2022 | USCCB

Monday of the Twenty-fifth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 449

Reading 1

Prv 3:27-34

Refuse no one the good on which he has a claim

when it is in your power to do it for him.

Say not to your neighbor, “Go, and come again,

tomorrow I will give,” when you can give at once.

Plot no evil against your neighbor,

against one who lives at peace with you.

Quarrel not with a man without cause,

with one who has done you no harm.

Envy not the lawless man

and choose none of his ways:

To the LORD the perverse one is an abomination,

but with the upright is his friendship.

The curse of the LORD is on the house of the wicked,

but the dwelling of the just he blesses;

When dealing with the arrogant, he is stern,

but to the humble he shows kindness.

Responsorial Psalm

ps 15:2-3a, 3bc-4ab, 5

R. (1) The just one shall live on your holy mountain, O Lord.

He who walks blamelessly and does justice;

who thinks the truth in his heart

and slanders not with his tongue.

R. The just one shall live on your holy mountain, O Lord.

Who harms not his fellow man,

nor takes up a reproach against his neighbor;

By whom the reprobate is despised,

while he honors those who fear the LORD.

R. The just one shall live on your holy mountain, O Lord.

Who lends not his money at usury

and accepts no bribe against the innocent.

He who does these things

shall never be disturbed.

R. The just one shall live on your holy mountain, O Lord.

Alleluia

Mt 5:16

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Let your light shine before others,

that they may see your good deeds and glorify your heavenly Father.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 8:16-18

Jesus said to the crowd:

“No one who lights a lamp conceals it with a vessel

or sets it under a bed;

rather, he places it on a lampstand

so that those who enter may see the light.

For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible,

and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light.

Take care, then, how you hear.

To anyone who has, more will be given,

and from the one who has not,

even what he seems to have will be taken away.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home