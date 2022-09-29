𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐞𝐥, 𝐆𝐚𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐞𝐥, 𝐀𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐥𝐬 (𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟗)

St Michael (Who is like God?) was the archangel who fought against Satan and all his evil angels, defending all the friends of God. He is the protector of all humanity from the snares of the devil.

Gabriel (Strength of God) announced to Zachariah the forthcoming birth of John the Baptist, and to Mary, the birth of Jesus. His greeting to the Virgin, “Hail, full of grace,” is one of the most familiar and frequent prayers of the Christian people.

Raphael (Medicine of God) is the archangel who took care of Tobias on his journey.

POWERFUL PRAYER TO THE THREE ARCHANGELS

Heavenly King,You have given us archangels

to assist us during our pilgrimage on earth.

Saint Michael is our protector;

I ask him to come to my aid,

fight for all my loved ones,

and protect us from danger.

Saint Gabriel is a messenger of the Good News;

I ask him to help me

clearly hear Your voice

and to teach me the truth.

Saint Raphael is the healing angel;

I ask him to take my need for healing

and that of everyone I know,

lift it up to Your throne of grace

and deliver back to us the gift of recovery.

Help us, O Lord,

to realize more fully the reality of the archangels

and their desire to serve us.

Holy angels,

pray for us.

Amen.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches us that,”he existence of the spiritual, non-corporeal beings that Sacred Scripture usually calls “angels” is a truth of faith. The witness of Scripture is as clear as the unanimity of Tradition.”

Angels are pure, created spirits. The name angel means servant or messenger of God. Angels are celestial or heavenly beings, on a higher order than human beings.

Angels have no bodies and do not depend on matter for their existence or activity. They are distinct from saints, which men can become. Angels have intellect and will, and are immortal.

They are a vast multitude, but each is an individual person. Archangels are one of the nine choirs of angels listed in the Bible.

In ascending order, the choirs or classes are 1) Angels, 2) Archangels, 3) Principalities, 4) Powers, 5) Virtues, 6) Dominations, 7) Thrones, 😎 Cherubim, and 9) Seraphim.

Act of Consecration to St Michael the Archangel

Oh most Noble Prince of the Angelic Hierarchies

valorous warrior of Almighty God,

and zealous lover of His glory,

terror of the rebellious angels,

and love and delight of all the just ones,

my beloved Archangel Saint Michael,

desiring to be numbered among thy devoted servants,

I, today offer and consecrate myself to thee,

and place myself, my family,

and all I possess under thy most powerful protection.

I entreat thee not to look at how little, I,

as thy servant have to offer,

being only a wretched sinner,

but to gaze, rather,

with favorable eye at the heartfelt affection

with which this offering is made,

and remember that if from this day onward

I am under thy patronage,

thou must during all my life assist me,

and procure for me the pardon of my many grievous offenses,

and sins, the grace to love with all my heart my God,

my dear Savior Jesus and my Sweet Mother Mary,

and obtain for me all the help necessary to arrive to my crown of glory.

Defend me always from my spiritual enemies,

particularly in the last moments of my life.

Come then oh Glorious Prince and succor me in my last struggle,

and with thy powerful weapon cast far from me

into the infernal abysses that prevaricator

and proud angel that one day thou prostrated in the celestial battle.

Saint Michael, defend us in our daily battle

so that we may not perish in the last Judgment. Amen

