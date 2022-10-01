Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – October 1, 2022 | USCCB

Memorial of Saint Thérèse of the Child Jesus, Virgin and Doctor of the Church

Lectionary: 460

Reading 1

JB 42:1-3, 5-6, 12-17

Job answered the LORD and said:

I know that you can do all things,

and that no purpose of yours can be hindered.

I have dealt with great things that I do not understand;

things too wonderful for me, which I cannot know.

I had heard of you by word of mouth,

but now my eye has seen you.

Therefore I disown what I have said,

and repent in dust and ashes.

Thus the LORD blessed the latter days of Job

more than his earlier ones.

For he had fourteen thousand sheep, six thousand camels,

a thousand yoke of oxen, and a thousand she-asses.

And he had seven sons and three daughters,

of whom he called the first Jemimah,

the second Keziah, and the third Kerenhappuch.

In all the land no other women were as beautiful

as the daughters of Job;

and their father gave them an inheritance

along with their brothers.

After this, Job lived a hundred and forty years;

and he saw his children, his grandchildren,

and even his great-grandchildren.

Then Job died, old and full of years.



Responsorial Psalm

PS 119:66, 71, 75, 91, 125, 130

R. (135) Lord, let your face shine on me.

Teach me wisdom and knowledge,

for in your commands I trust.

R. Lord, let your face shine on me.

It is good for me that I have been afflicted,

that I may learn your statutes.

R. Lord, let your face shine on me.

I know, O LORD, that your ordinances are just,

and in your faithfulness you have afflicted me.

R. Lord, let your face shine on me.

According to your ordinances they still stand firm:

all things serve you.

R. Lord, let your face shine on me.

I am your servant; give me discernment

that I may know your decrees.

R. Lord, let your face shine on me.

The revelation of your words sheds light,

giving understanding to the simple.

R. Lord, let your face shine on me.

Alleluia

See MT 11:25

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Blessed are you, Father, Lord of heaven and earth,

you have revealed to little ones the mysteries of the Kingdom.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

LK 10:17-24

The seventy-two disciples returned rejoicing and said to Jesus,

“Lord, even the demons are subject to us because of your name.”

Jesus said, “I have observed Satan fall like lightning from the sky.

Behold, I have given you the power

‘to tread upon serpents’ and scorpions

and upon the full force of the enemy

and nothing will harm you.

Nevertheless, do not rejoice because the spirits are subject to you,

but rejoice because your names are written in heaven.

”At that very moment he rejoiced in the Holy Spirit and said,

“I give you praise, Father, Lord of heaven and earth,

for although you have hidden these things

from the wise and the learned

you have revealed them to the childlike.

Yes, Father, such has been your gracious will.

All things have been handed over to me by my Father.

No one knows who the Son is except the Father,

and who the Father is except the Son

and anyone to whom the Son wishes to reveal him.”

Turning to the disciples in private he said,

“Blessed are the eyes that see what you see.

For I say to you,

many prophets and kings desired to see what you see,

but did not see it,

and to hear what you hear, but did not hear it.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home