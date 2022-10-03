Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – October 3, 2022 | USCCB

Monday of the Twenty-seventh Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 461

Reading 1

GAL 1:6-12

Brothers and sisters:

I am amazed that you are so quickly forsaking

the one who called you by the grace of Christ

for a different gospel (not that there is another).

But there are some who are disturbing you

and wish to pervert the Gospel of Christ.

But even if we or an angel from heaven

should preach to you a gospel

other than the one that we preached to you,

let that one be accursed!

As we have said before, and now I say again,

if anyone preaches to you a gospel

other than the one that you received,

let that one be accursed!

Am I now currying favor with human beings or God?

Or am I seeking to please people?

If I were still trying to please people,

I would not be a slave of Christ.

Now I want you to know, brothers and sisters,

that the Gospel preached by me is not of human origin.

For I did not receive it from a human being, nor was I taught it,

but it came through a revelation of Jesus Christ.

Responsorial Psalm

PS 111:1B-2, 7-8, 9 AND 10C

R. (5) The Lord will remember his covenant for ever.

or:

R. Alleluia.

I will give thanks to the LORD with all my heart

in the company and assembly of the just.

Great are the works of the LORD,

exquisite in all their delights.

R. The Lord will remember his covenant for ever.

or:

R. Alleluia.

The works of his hands are faithful and just;

sure are all his precepts,

Reliable forever and ever,

wrought in truth and equity.

R. The Lord will remember his covenant for ever.

or:

R. Alleluia.

He has sent deliverance to his people;

he has ratified his covenant forever;

holy and awesome is his name.

His praise endures forever.

R. The Lord will remember his covenant for ever.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Alleluia

JN 13:34

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

I give you a new commandment:

love one another as I have loved you.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

LK 10:25-37

There was a scholar of the law who stood up to test Jesus and said,

“Teacher, what must I do to inherit eternal life?”

Jesus said to him, “What is written in the law?

How do you read it?”

He said in reply,

“You shall love the Lord, your God,

with all your heart,

with all your being,

with all your strength,

and with all your mind,

and your neighbor as yourself.”

He replied to him, “You have answered correctly;

do this and you will live.”

But because he wished to justify himself, he said to Jesus,

“And who is my neighbor?”

Jesus replied,

“A man fell victim to robbers

as he went down from Jerusalem to Jericho.

They stripped and beat him and went off leaving him half-dead.

A priest happened to be going down that road,

but when he saw him, he passed by on the opposite side.

Likewise a Levite came to the place,

and when he saw him, he passed by on the opposite side.

But a Samaritan traveler who came upon him

was moved with compassion at the sight.

He approached the victim,

poured oil and wine over his wounds and bandaged them.

Then he lifted him up on his own animal,

took him to an inn, and cared for him.

The next day he took out two silver coins

and gave them to the innkeeper with the instruction,

‘Take care of him.

If you spend more than what I have given you,

I shall repay you on my way back.’

Which of these three, in your opinion,

was neighbor to the robbers’ victim?”

He answered, “The one who treated him with mercy.”

Jesus said to him, “Go and do likewise.”

