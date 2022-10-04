Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – October 4, 2022 | USCCB

Memorial of Saint Francis of Assisi

Lectionary: 462

Reading 1

GAL 1:13-24

Brothers and sisters:

You heard of my former way of life in Judaism,

how I persecuted the Church of God beyond measure

and tried to destroy it,

and progressed in Judaism

beyond many of my contemporaries among my race,

since I was even more a zealot for my ancestral traditions.

But when he, who from my mother’s womb had set me apart

and called me through his grace,

was pleased to reveal his Son to me,

so that I might proclaim him to the Gentiles,

I did not immediately consult flesh and blood,

nor did I go up to Jerusalem

to those who were Apostles before me;

rather, I went into Arabia and then returned to Damascus.

Then after three years I went up to Jerusalem to confer with Cephas

and remained with him for fifteen days.

But I did not see any other of the Apostles,

only James the brother of the Lord.

(As to what I am writing to you, behold,

before God, I am not lying.)

Then I went into the regions of Syria and Cilicia.

And I was unknown personally to the churches of Judea

that are in Christ;

they only kept hearing that “the one who once was persecuting us

is now preaching the faith he once tried to destroy.”

So they glorified God because of me.

Responsorial Psalm

PS 139:1B-3, 13-14AB, 14C-15

R. (24b) Guide me, Lord, along the everlasting way.

O LORD, you have probed me and you know me;

you know when I sit and when I stand;

you understand my thoughts from afar.

My journeys and my rest you scrutinize,

with all my ways you are familiar.

R. Guide me, Lord, along the everlasting way.

Truly you have formed my inmost being;

you knit me in my mother’s womb.

I give you thanks that I am fearfully, wonderfully made;

wonderful are your works.

R. Guide me, Lord, along the everlasting way.

My soul also you knew full well;

nor was my frame unknown to you

When I was made in secret,

when I was fashioned in the depths of the earth.

R. Guide me, Lord, along the everlasting way.

Alleluia

LK 11:28

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Blessed are those who hear the word of God

and observe it.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

LK 10:38-42

Jesus entered a village

where a woman whose name was Martha welcomed him.

She had a sister named Mary

who sat beside the Lord at his feet listening to him speak.

Martha, burdened with much serving, came to him and said,

“Lord, do you not care

that my sister has left me by myself to do the serving?

Tell her to help me.”

The Lord said to her in reply,

“Martha, Martha, you are anxious and worried about many things.

There is need of only one thing.

Mary has chosen the better part

and it will not be taken from her.”

