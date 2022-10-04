Salutation of the Blessed Virgin Mary by St. Francis of Assisi

Hail, O Lady, Holy Queen,

Mary, holy Mother of God:

you are the virgin made church

and the one chosen by the most holy Father in heaven

whom He consecrated with His most holy beloved Son

and with the Holy Spirit the Paraclete,

in whom there was and is

all the fullness of grace and every good.

Hail, His Palace!

Hail, His Tabernacle!

Hail, His Home!

Hail, His Robe!

Hail, His Servant!

Hail, His Mother!

And, hail all you holy virtues

which through the grace and light of the Holy Spirit

are poured into the hearts of the faithful

so that from their faithless state

you may make them faithful to God. Amen

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home