Novena Begins: October 23 Feast Day: November 1

Day 1 – All Saints Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

The Antiphon: O All ye Saints of God, vouchsafe to intercede for our salvation, and for that of all persons.

V. Be glad in our Lord, and rejoice ye just.

R. And Glory all ye right of Heart.

Let us Pray

Protect Thy people, O Lord: And, as we confide in the patronage of Thy Apostles, Peter and Paul, and of Thy other Apostles, so preserve and defend us continually. May all Thy Saints, we beseech Thee, O Lord, everywhere assist us; that whiles we celebrate their merits, we may find their patronage. Grant us Thy peace in our time, and drive away all wickedness from Thy Church. Direct our ways, actions and desires, and those of all Thy servants, in the prosperity of Thy saving conduct: Grant to our benefactors eternal blessings, and to the faithful departed, everlasting rest, through our Lord Jesus Thy Son. Amen.

V. O Lord, hear my Prayer.

R. And let my Cry come unto Thee.

V. Bless us our Lord.

R. Thanks be to God.

V. May the souls of the faithful departed, through the Mercy of God, rest in peace.

R. Amen.

O Blessed Saints of Paradise, the glorious Citizens of Heaven, as I render most humble thanks to God for all the good He hath done you; so I beseech you to remember me in your prayers, and obtain for me the entire remission of my sins, the amendment of my life, and imitation of your good spirit, and holy graces, that I may be perfectly reconciled to my Savior, and always please Him, but especially I recommend to you the hour of my death, that by your holy intercession my soul may depart this world in the grace of God, and immediately come to Life Everlasting.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home