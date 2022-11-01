Quote of the Day

Quote of the Day: St. Ambrose

”Christ Himself is our mouth through which we speak to the Father, our eye through which we see the Father, our right hand through which we offer to the Father. Without His intercession neither we nor all the saints have anything with God.”

Nicola
Nicola

I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

