Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – November 3, 2022 | USCCB

Thursday of the Thirty-first Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 488

Reading 1

PHIL 3:3-8A

Brothers and sisters:

We are the circumcision,

we who worship through the Spirit of God,

who boast in Christ Jesus and do not put our confidence in flesh,

although I myself have grounds for confidence even in the flesh.

If anyone else thinks he can be confident in flesh, all the more can I.

Circumcised on the eighth day,

of the race of Israel, of the tribe of Benjamin,

a Hebrew of Hebrew parentage,

in observance of the law a Pharisee,

in zeal I persecuted the Church,

in righteousness based on the law I was blameless.

But whatever gains I had,

these I have come to consider a loss because of Christ.

More than that, I even consider everything as a loss

because of the supreme good of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord.

Responsorial Psalm

PS 105:2-3, 4-5, 6-7

R. (3b) Let hearts rejoice who search for the Lord.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Sing to him, sing his praise,

proclaim all his wondrous deeds.

Glory in his holy name;

rejoice, O hearts that seek the LORD!

R. Let hearts rejoice who search for the Lord.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Look to the LORD in his strength;

seek to serve him constantly.

Recall the wondrous deeds that he has wrought,

his portents, and the judgments he has uttered.

R. Let hearts rejoice who search for the Lord.

or:

R. Alleluia.

You descendants of Abraham, his servants,

sons of Jacob, his chosen ones!

He, the LORD, is our God;

throughout the earth his judgments prevail.

R. Let hearts rejoice who search for the Lord.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Alleluia

MT 11:28

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened,

and I will give you rest, says the Lord.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

LK 15:1-10

The tax collectors and sinners were all drawing near to listen to Jesus,

but the Pharisees and scribes began to complain, saying,

“This man welcomes sinners and eats with them.”

So Jesus addressed this parable to them.

“What man among you having a hundred sheep and losing one of them

would not leave the ninety-nine in the desert

and go after the lost one until he finds it?

And when he does find it,

he sets it on his shoulders with great joy

and, upon his arrival home,

he calls together his friends and neighbors and says to them,

‘Rejoice with me because I have found my lost sheep.’

I tell you, in just the same way

there will be more joy in heaven over one sinner who repents

than over ninety-nine righteous people

who have no need of repentance.

“Or what woman having ten coins and losing one

would not light a lamp and sweep the house,

searching carefully until she finds it?

And when she does find it,

she calls together her friends and neighbors

and says to them,

‘Rejoice with me because I have found the coin that I lost.’

In just the same way, I tell you,

there will be rejoicing among the angels of God

over one sinner who repents.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home