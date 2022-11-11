Catholic Daily Mass – Friday November 11, 2022

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – November 11, 2022 | USCCB

Memorial of Saint Martin of Tours, Bishop

Lectionary: 495

Reading 1

2 JN 4-9

[Chosen Lady:]I rejoiced greatly to find some of your children walking in the truthjust as we were commanded by the Father.But now, Lady, I ask you,not as though I were writing a new commandmentbut the one we have had from the beginning:let us love one another.For this is love, that we walk according to his commandments;this is the commandment, as you heard from the beginning,in which you should walk.

Many deceivers have gone out into the world,

those who do not acknowledge Jesus Christ as coming in the flesh;

such is the deceitful one and the antichrist.

Look to yourselves that you do not lose what we worked for

but may receive a full recompense.

Anyone who is so “progressive”

as not to remain in the teaching of the Christ does not have God;

whoever remains in the teaching has the Father and the Son.

Responsorial Psalm

PS 119:1, 2, 10, 11, 17, 18

R. (1b) Blessed are they who follow the law of the Lord!

Blessed are they whose way is blameless,

who walk in the law of the LORD.

R. Blessed are they who follow the law of the Lord!

Blessed are they who observe his decrees,

who seek him with all their heart.

R. Blessed are they who follow the law of the Lord!

With all my heart I seek you;

let me not stray from your commands.

R. Blessed are they who follow the law of the Lord!

Within my heart I treasure your promise,

that I may not sin against you.

R. Blessed are they who follow the law of the Lord!

Be good to your servant, that I may live

and keep your words.

R. Blessed are they who follow the law of the Lord!

Open my eyes, that I may consider

the wonders of your law.

R. Blessed are they who follow the law of the Lord!

Alleluia

LK 21:28

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Stand erect and raise your heads

because your redemption is at hand.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

LK 17:26-37

Jesus said to his disciples:

“As it was in the days of Noah,

so it will be in the days of the Son of Man;

they were eating and drinking,

marrying and giving in marriage up to the day

that Noah entered the ark,

and the flood came and destroyed them all.

Similarly, as it was in the days of Lot:

they were eating, drinking, buying,

selling, planting, building;

on the day when Lot left Sodom,

fire and brimstone rained from the sky to destroy them all.

So it will be on the day the Son of Man is revealed.

On that day, someone who is on the housetop

and whose belongings are in the house

must not go down to get them,

and likewise one in the field

must not return to what was left behind.

Remember the wife of Lot.

Whoever seeks to preserve his life will lose it,

but whoever loses it will save it.

I tell you, on that night there will be two people in one bed;

one will be taken, the other left.

And there will be two women grinding meal together;

one will be taken, the other left.”

They said to him in reply, “Where, Lord?”

He said to them, “Where the body is,

there also the vultures will gather.”

