Catholic Daily Mass – Saturday November 12, 2022

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – November 12, 2022 | USCCB

Memorial of Saint Josaphat, Bishop and Martyr

Lectionary: 496

Reading 1

3 JN 5-8

Beloved, you are faithful in all you do for the brothers and sisters,

especially for strangers;

they have testified to your love before the Church.

Please help them in a way worthy of God to continue their journey.

For they have set out for the sake of the Name

and are accepting nothing from the pagans.

Therefore, we ought to support such persons,

so that we may be co-workers in the truth.

Responsorial Psalm

PS 112:1-2, 3-4, 5-6

R. Blessed the man who fears the Lord.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Blessed the man who fears the LORD,

who greatly delights in his commands.

His posterity shall be mighty upon the earth;

the upright generation shall be blessed.

R. Blessed the man who fears the Lord.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Wealth and riches shall be in his house;

his generosity shall endure forever.

Light shines through the darkness for the upright;

he is gracious and merciful and just.

R. Blessed the man who fears the Lord.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Well for the man who is gracious and lends,

who conducts his affairs with justice;

He shall never be moved;

the just one shall be in everlasting remembrance.

R. Blessed the man who fears the Lord.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Alleluia

See 2 THES 2:14

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

God has called us through the Gospel,

to possess the glory of our Lord Jesus Christ.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

LK 18:1-8

Jesus told his disciples a parable

about the necessity for them to pray always without becoming weary.

He said, “There was a judge in a certain town

who neither feared God nor respected any human being.

And a widow in that town used to come to him and say,

‘Render a just decision for me against my adversary.’

For a long time the judge was unwilling, but eventually he thought,

‘While it is true that I neither fear God nor respect any human being,

because this widow keeps bothering me

I shall deliver a just decision for her

lest she finally come and strike me.’”

The Lord said, “Pay attention to what the dishonest judge says.

Will not God then secure the rights of his chosen ones

who call out to him day and night?

Will he be slow to answer them?

I tell you, he will see to it that justice is done for them speedily.

But when the Son of Man comes, will he find faith on earth?”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home