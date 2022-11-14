Novena Begins: November 10 Feast Day: November 19

Patron Saint of Dominican Sisters of the Most Holy Rosary of Jerusalem

Day 1 – St. Marie Alphonsine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

The rosary is your treasure count on my mercy, and I will take care of you. ( Virgin Mary to St. Mary Alphionsine)

Heavenly Father, we, your children, implore you to grant us your grace goodness and to adorn our souls with the divine and human virtues, as you did with your handmaid Saint Marie Alphonsine.

We ask you, Saint Marie Alphinsine – you who asked the Virgin Mary to heal your father, after he had sustained burns, and implored her to make him allow you to join the convent- and we beseech you today to implore God the Father so that he (He) would grant us the grace that we need, and we will praise him and thank him, (Him) while reporting joyfully ” Your will be done”

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Marie Alphonsine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

”Your Father Knows what you need even before you ask Him”. (Mt 6:8)

Because we are weak, poor, and have no refuge except you, we implore you, Oh heavenly Father, to help us in our time of difficulty and to increase our faith and trust in your mercy and eternal generosity.

Saint Marie Alphonsine, we ask you as you implored the Virgin Mary to choose your sister Anna in place of you to fulfill her desire in founding the congregation of the Rosary Sisters, and she accomplished what was impossible since your sister was engaged. We ask you today to bless our steadfast hope so that, with your intercession, we may obtain the heavenly gifts that we are asking, if they are compatible with our salvation and the will of the Heavenly Father.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Saint Marie Alphonsine, pray for us

Day 3 – St. Marie Alphonsine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

”I praise you, Father, Lord of heaven and earth, because you have hidden these things from the wise and learned, and reveaked them to little children”. (Mt 11:25)

We praise thank you, Oh Lord of heaven and earth, for you always choose pure and simple messengers, that you fill them with the gifts of your Holy Spirit, and proclaim to all your choice of them, as you crowned them with glory and heavenly graces as you crowned with Luminous stars, he whom the Virgin Mary chose and made him a guide chaplain and aide support to Saint Marie Alphonsine in founding the Rosary Sisters the congregation of the Rosary.

Oh Saint Marie Alphonsine, when you prayed and insistently asked the Virgin Mother to help you find the faithful minister, who, by God’s grace, would be able to achieve all that the Virgin Mary asked for. We ask you to graciously listen to the fervent of our hearts, so that we can obtain the grace that will constructively build us.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Saint Marie Alphonsine, pray for us

Day 4 – St. Marie Alphonsine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

“Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you”. (Mt 7:7)

In spite of your Knowledge of our needs, O merciful Father, you permit us to seek your grace and to ask for your mercy to indulge us in modesty and the acceptance of your rich offerings.

This is what you have experienced, very modest Saint Marie Alphonsine, so that God had given you all that you had asked and revealed to you through the holy family, the benediction of Saint Joseph and his approval for the Rosary Sisters congregation of the Rosary to be born from his monastic Religious order. We ask God, through his your intercession what we do need, and thank Him as we thank you throughout our life on earth and unto eternity.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Saint Marie Alphonsine, pray for us

Day 5 – St. Marie Alphonsine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

”And I will do whatever you ask in my name, so that the Father may be glorified in the Son”. (John 14:13)

This is what Jesus had promised and thus filled us with trust and zeal to ask.

According to your example, Saint Marie Alphonsine, who had spent your entire life in grace and divine providence and reliance on God’s care, through the perpetual rosary prayer, you asked for healing to the blind, and he was cured, for the barren and she gave birth, for the drowning had he survived, and for the one about to die and he lived.

We ask God, through your intercession, to have mercy on us, and to grant us grace

(Mention your request here…)

So that we may glorify His name with you in the company of the Saints.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Saint Marie Alphonsine, pray for us

Day 6 – St. Marie Alphonsine Novena

Let us begin, In the name ofthe Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

With you, O Saint Marie Alphonsine, we pray and thank God for granting answering us our petitions as he answered granted your petition when your father allowed you to enter the convent. We rejoice, praising, and thanking and shouting: we thank you our Heavenly Father.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Saint Marie Alphonsine, pray for us

Day 7 – St. Marie Alphonsine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

With you, Saint Marie Alphonsine, we humbly piously pray, thanking God for answering us, willing to tread follow your path in love, service and enduring hardships, shouting: we thank you our Heavenly Father.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Saint Marie Alphonsine, pray for us



Day 8 – St. Marie Alphonsine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

With you, Saint Marie Alphonsine, we piously bow before the Holy Eucharist and in front of the Virgin Mother of God, reciting her rosary and contemplating her joys, sorrows and glories, chanting and shouting: we thank you our Heavenly Father.

(Mention your request here…)



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Saint Marie Alphonsine, pray for us

Day 9 – St. Marie Alphonsine Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

With you, Saint Marie Alphonsine, we contemplate your words: ”how much our Mother the Virgin gets pleased with reciting always her perpetual rosary” so we pray it, lifting it up to the Heavenly Father , who always answers us, renewing with you and through you thanks to Him always saying: we thank you our Heavenly Father.

(Mention your request here…)



Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Saint Marie Alphonsine, pray for us

St. Marie Alphonsine Feast Day Prayer

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

With you, Saint Marie Alphonsine, we pray the Hail Mary, and our heart is enlightened , and the veil of ignorance fades from our eyes, so that our will gets strengthened, seeking always to venerate our Mother Mary, Lady of the Rosary, shouting: we thank you our Heavenly Father.



(Mention your request here…)





Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Saint Marie Alphonsine, pray for us

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home