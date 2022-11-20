Prayer to Christ the King

O Christ Jesus, I acknowledge Thee

to be the King of the universe:

all that has been made is created for Thee.

Exercise over me all Thy sovereign rights.

I hereby renew the promises of my Baptism,

renouncing Satan and all his works and pomps,

and I engage myself to lead henceforth a truly Christian life.

And in an especial manner do I undertake to bring about

the triumph of the rights of God

and Thy Church, so far as in me lies.

Divine Heart of Jesus,I offer Thee

my poor actions to obtain the acknowledgment

by every heart of Thy sacred Kingly power.

In such wise may the kingdom of Thy peace

be firmly established throughout all the earth.

Amen.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home