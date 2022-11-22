Catholic Daily Reading – Tuesday November 22, 2022

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – November 22, 2022 | USCCB

Memorial of Saint Cecilia, Virgin and Martyr

Lectionary: 504

Reading 1

RV 14:14-19

I, John, looked and there was a white cloud,

and sitting on the cloud one who looked like a son of man,

with a gold crown on his head and a sharp sickle in his hand.

Another angel came out of the temple,

crying out in a loud voice to the one sitting on the cloud,

“Use your sickle and reap the harvest,

for the time to reap has come,

because the earth’s harvest is fully ripe.”

So the one who was sitting on the cloud swung his sickle over the earth,

and the earth was harvested.

Then another angel came out of the temple in heaven

who also had a sharp sickle.

Then another angel came from the altar, who was in charge of the fire,

and cried out in a loud voice

to the one who had the sharp sickle,

“Use your sharp sickle and cut the clusters from the earth’s vines,

for its grapes are ripe.”

So the angel swung his sickle over the earth and cut the earth’s vintage.

He threw it into the great wine press of God’s fury.



Responsorial Psalm

96:10, 11-12, 13

R. (13b) The Lord comes to judge the earth.

Say among the nations: The LORD is king.

He has made the world firm, not to be moved;

he governs the peoples with equity.

R. The Lord comes to judge the earth.

Let the heavens be glad and the earth rejoice;

let the sea and what fills it resound;

let the plains be joyful and all that is in them!

Then shall all the trees of the forest exult.

R. The Lord comes to judge the earth.

Before the LORD, for he comes;

for he comes to rule the earth.

He shall rule the world with justice

and the peoples with his constancy.

R. The Lord comes to judge the earth.

Alleluia

RV 2:10C

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Remain faithful until death,

and I will give you the crown of life.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

LK 21:5-11

While some people were speaking about

how the temple was adorned with costly stones and votive offerings,

Jesus said, “All that you see here–

the days will come when there will not be left

a stone upon another stone that will not be thrown down.”

Then they asked him,

“Teacher, when will this happen?

And what sign will there be when all these things are about to happen?”

He answered,

“See that you not be deceived,

for many will come in my name, saying,

‘I am he,’ and ‘The time has come.’

Do not follow them!

When you hear of wars and insurrections,

do not be terrified; for such things must happen first,

but it will not immediately be the end.”

Then he said to them,

“Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom.

There will be powerful earthquakes, famines, and plagues

from place to place;

and awesome sights and mighty signs will come from the sky.”

