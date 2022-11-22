St. Francis Xavier Novena Prayer

About St. Francis Xavier St. Francis came from a wealthy family and studied at the University of Paris. There he met St. Ignatius of Loyola, whose rigorous spiritual lifestyle at first gave him second thoughts about entering into religious life. Eventually, however, at the age of 28, he entered St. Ignatius’s new Society of Jesus and became one of the first seven Jesuits to take his vows.

Six years later, he was sent out as a missionary to India and Japan. He was ship wrecked three times, often spent days without food and was attacked by the Muslims. He ministered to the sick and imprisoned, taught children, and worked to correct the immoral lifestyle which the Europeans who lived in that area of the world were engaged in.

He journeyed through India preaching and working miracles, and even raised the dead to life. Francis had always dreamed of evangelizing China, but became ill and died on an island off the coast of China. St. Francis baptized hundreds of thousands of people, destroyed forty thousand idols in the pagan East, built over 100 Churches and raised about 25 people from the dead — all in a span of 10 years.

There are now millions of Catholics in the Orient who can trace their Christian evangelization back to Francis Xavier. He is regarded as the greatest missionary since Saint Paul. His body is preserved incorrupt.

St Francis Xavier Prayer



Novena Begins: November 24 Feastday: December 3

Name Meaning: “The free man”

Patron Saint of: African missions, foreign missions, navigators, parish missions, plague epidemics, propagation of the faith.

Day 1 – St. Francis Xavier Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O devoted Servant of God, Saint Francis Xavier, your heart was burning with love for Jesus. Impelled by his love, you went from country to country and spent yourself unto death to proclaim the name of Jesus and the good news of salvation. That is why the Father filled you with glory in heaven and preserved your body from corruption here on Earth. Filled with joy for these unique gifts, we join you in praising the Father. And Now we ask your intercession for ourselves.

( Mention your request here… )

We ask you to obtain for us the fulfillment of these desires if they are pleasing to the Father. And for everything together with you we praise the Father, through Jesus in the Spirit.

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

