St. Andrew Christmas Novena 2022

About St. Andrew Andrew was Saint Peter’s brother, and was called with him. “As [Jesus] was walking by the sea of Galilee, he saw two brothers, Simon who is now called Peter, and his brother Andrew, casting a net into the sea; they were fishermen. He said to them, ‘Come after me, and I will make you fishers of men.’ At once they left their nets and followed him” (Matthew 4:18-20).

John the Evangelist presents Andrew as a disciple of John the Baptist. When Jesus walked by one day, John said, “Behold, the Lamb of God.” Andrew and another disciple followed Jesus. “Jesus turned and saw them following him and said to them, ‘What are you looking for?’ They said to him, ‘Rabbi (which translated means Teacher), where are you staying?’ He said to them, ‘Come, and you will see.’ So they went and saw where he was staying, and they stayed with him that day” (John 1:38-39a).

Little else is said about Andrew in the Gospels. Before the multiplication of the loaves, it was Andrew who spoke up about the boy who had the barley loaves and fishes. When the Gentiles went to see Jesus, they came to Philip, but Philip then had recourse to Andrew.

Legend has it that Andrew preached the Good News in what is now modern Greece and Turkey and was crucified at Patras on an X-shaped cross.

Novena Begins: November 30 Recite Until: December 25

St. Andrew Patron Saint of: Fishermen, Greece, Russia, Scotland

Day 1 – St. Andrew Christmas Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

The St. Andrew Christmas novena is traditionally recited 15 times per day starting on November 30th (St. Andrew Feast day) until Christmas Eve 24th

Hail and blessed be the hour and moment In which the Son of God was born of the most pure Virgin Mary at midnight, in Bethlehem, in the piercing cold. In that hour vouchsafe, I beseech Thee, O my God, to hear my prayer and grant my desires,

(Mention your request here…)

Through the merits of Our Savior Jesus Christ and of His blessed Mother.

Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

