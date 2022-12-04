About St. Barbara St. Barbara was brought up a pagan. Her tyrannical father, Dioscorus, had kept her jealously secluded in a lonely tower which he had built for the purpose of keeping her confined. Here, in her forced solitude, she gave herself to prayer and study, and contrived to receive instruction and Baptism in secret from a Christian priest. While in the tower she convinced some workmen who were building two windows to add a third in honor of the Trinity.



Dioscorus, on discovering his daughter’s conversion, was beside himself with rage and denounced her before the civil tribunal. Barbara was horribly tortured for her faith and, at last, was beheaded — her own father, merciless to the very last, acting as her executioner. God, however, speedily punished her persecutors. While her soul was being carried by angels to Paradise, a flash of lightning struck Dioscorus and he was rushed before the judgement seat of God.



St. Barbara Prayer

Novena Begins: November 25 Feast Day: December 4

Name Meaning: “The Stranger” or “Foreigner”

Patron Saint of: Miners, Architects, Builders, Brass workers, Stone workers, Artillerymen, Protection from lightning, Storms.

Day 1 – St. Barbara Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O GOD, Who didst adorn Thy holy Virgin and Martyr Barbara with extraordinary fortitude in the confession of the Faith, and didst console her in the most atrocious torments; grant us through her intercession perseverance in the fulfillment of Thy law and the grace of being fortified before our end with the holy Sacraments, and of a happy death. Through Christ our Lord. St. Barbara, at my last end Obtain for me the Sacrament; Assist one in that direst need When I my God and Judge must meet: That robed in sanctifying grace My soul may stand before His face.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Barbara Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O GOD, Who didst adorn Thy holy Virgin and Martyr Barbara with extraordinary fortitude in the confession of the Faith, and didst console her in the most atrocious torments; grant us through her intercession perseverance in the fulfillment of Thy law and the grace of being fortified before our end with the holy Sacraments, and of a happy death. Through Christ our Lord. St. Barbara, at my last end Obtain for me the Sacrament; Assist one in that direst need When I my God and Judge must meet: That robed in sanctifying grace My soul may stand before His face.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Barbara Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O GOD, Who didst adorn Thy holy Virgin and Martyr Barbara with extraordinary fortitude in the confession of the Faith, and didst console her in the most atrocious torments; grant us through her intercession perseverance in the fulfillment of Thy law and the grace of being fortified before our end with the holy Sacraments, and of a happy death. Through Christ our Lord. St. Barbara, at my last end Obtain for me the Sacrament; Assist one in that direst need When I my God and Judge must meet: That robed in sanctifying grace My soul may stand before His face.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Barbara Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O GOD, Who didst adorn Thy holy Virgin and Martyr Barbara with extraordinary fortitude in the confession of the Faith, and didst console her in the most atrocious torments; grant us through her intercession perseverance in the fulfillment of Thy law and the grace of being fortified before our end with the holy Sacraments, and of a happy death. Through Christ our Lord. St. Barbara, at my last end Obtain for me the Sacrament; Assist one in that direst need When I my God and Judge must meet: That robed in sanctifying grace My soul may stand before His face.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Barbara Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O GOD, Who didst adorn Thy holy Virgin and Martyr Barbara with extraordinary fortitude in the confession of the Faith, and didst console her in the most atrocious torments; grant us through her intercession perseverance in the fulfillment of Thy law and the grace of being fortified before our end with the holy Sacraments, and of a happy death. Through Christ our Lord. St. Barbara, at my last end Obtain for me the Sacrament; Assist one in that direst need When I my God and Judge must meet: That robed in sanctifying grace My soul may stand before His face.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Barbara Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O GOD, Who didst adorn Thy holy Virgin and Martyr Barbara with extraordinary fortitude in the confession of the Faith, and didst console her in the most atrocious torments; grant us through her intercession perseverance in the fulfillment of Thy law and the grace of being fortified before our end with the holy Sacraments, and of a happy death. Through Christ our Lord. St. Barbara, at my last end Obtain for me the Sacrament; Assist one in that direst need When I my God and Judge must meet: That robed in sanctifying grace My soul may stand before His face.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Barbara Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O GOD, Who didst adorn Thy holy Virgin and Martyr Barbara with extraordinary fortitude in the confession of the Faith, and didst console her in the most atrocious torments; grant us through her intercession perseverance in the fulfillment of Thy law and the grace of being fortified before our end with the holy Sacraments, and of a happy death. Through Christ our Lord. St. Barbara, at my last end Obtain for me the Sacrament; Assist one in that direst need When I my God and Judge must meet: That robed in sanctifying grace My soul may stand before His face.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Barbara Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O GOD, Who didst adorn Thy holy Virgin and Martyr Barbara with extraordinary fortitude in the confession of the Faith, and didst console her in the most atrocious torments; grant us through her intercession perseverance in the fulfillment of Thy law and the grace of being fortified before our end with the holy Sacraments, and of a happy death. Through Christ our Lord. St. Barbara, at my last end Obtain for me the Sacrament; Assist one in that direst need When I my God and Judge must meet: That robed in sanctifying grace My soul may stand before His face.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Barbara Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O GOD, Who didst adorn Thy holy Virgin and Martyr Barbara with extraordinary fortitude in the confession of the Faith, and didst console her in the most atrocious torments; grant us through her intercession perseverance in the fulfillment of Thy law and the grace of being fortified before our end with the holy Sacraments, and of a happy death. Through Christ our Lord. St. Barbara, at my last end Obtain for me the Sacrament; Assist one in that direst need When I my God and Judge must meet: That robed in sanctifying grace My soul may stand before His face.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

St. Barbara Feast Day Prayer

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O GOD, Who among the wonders of Thy might didst grant the victory of Martyrdom also to the weaker sex, graciously grant us that we, by recalling the memory of Thy blessed Virgin and Martyr Barbara, through her example may be led to Thee. Through Christ our Lord.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Powerful Prayer to Saint Barbara “O Saint Barbara

You are revered among the faithful

as one of the Fourteen Holy Helpers.

Your life serves as a vivid reminder

that our world is filled with

extreme anger and pain,

but that our faith and hope in the

Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit

can alleviate our burdens.

Pray for me from Heaven that I

may follow your example by

treating God with His established

plan for my life. Amen

