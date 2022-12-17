Bible Trivia, UncategorizedWho Wrote The Book Of Revelation? #1. Who Wrote The Book Of Revelation? Luke Luke John John Matthew Matthew Peter Peter #2. Who Wrote The Book Of Acts? Luke Luke John John Peter Peter Paul Paul #3. Who Did God Send To Ninevah? Elijah Elijah Isaiah Isaiah Jonah Jonah Abraham Abraham #4. Jesus Turned The Water Into? Milk Milk Coffee Coffee Wine Wine Lemonade Lemonade #5. Which disciple found a coin in a fish? Peter Peter Paul Paul Matthew Matthew John John See Result Results - Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Related Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home Share this:TweetWhatsApp Related