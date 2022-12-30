Happy Feast of The Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph

Feast Day 2022: When a Sunday does not occur between December 25 and January 1, this feast is celebrated on December 30 with only one reading before the Gospel.

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

“Lord Jesus Christ,

who, being made subject to

Mary and Joseph,

did consecrate domestic life

by Your unspeakable virtues;

grant that we,

with the assistance of both,

may be taught by the example

of Your Holy Family

and may attain to

its everlasting fellowship.

Who lives and reigns,

world without end.

Amen.”

Holy Family of Nazareth, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Holy Family Novena (Day 1 – Day 9)

