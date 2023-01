“Now, our God, hear the prayers and petitions of your servant. For your sake, Lord, look with favor on your desolate sanctuary. Give ear, our God, and hear; open your eyes and see the desolation of the city that bears your Name. We do not make requests of you because we are righteous, but because of your great mercy. Lord, listen! Lord, forgive! Lord, hear and act! For your sake, my God, do not delay, because your city and your people bear your Name.”

-Daniel 9:17-19

Photo by Dolina Modlitwy on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home