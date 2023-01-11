Catholic Daily Reading – Wednesday January 11, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – January 11, 2023 | USCCB

Wednesday of the First Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 307

Reading I

Heb 2:14-18

Since the children share in blood and Flesh,

Jesus likewise shared in them,

that through death he might destroy the one

who has the power of death, that is, the Devil,

and free those who through fear of death

had been subject to slavery all their life.

Surely he did not help angels

but rather the descendants of Abraham;

therefore, he had to become like his brothers and sisters in every way,

that he might be a merciful and faithful high priest before God

to expiate the sins of the people.

Because he himself was tested through what he suffered,

he is able to help those who are being tested.

Responsorial Psalm

105:1-2, 3-4, 6-7, 8-9

R. (8a) The Lord remembers his covenant for ever.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Give thanks to the LORD, invoke his name;

make known among the nations his deeds.

Sing to him, sing his praise,

proclaim all his wondrous deeds.

R. (8a) The Lord remembers his covenant for ever.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Glory in his holy name;

rejoice, O hearts that seek the LORD!

Look to the LORD in his strength;

seek to serve him constantly.

R. (8a) The Lord remembers his covenant for ever.

or:

R. Alleluia.

You descendants of Abraham, his servants,

sons of Jacob, his chosen ones!

He, the LORD, is our God;

throughout the earth his judgments prevail.

R. (8a) The Lord remembers his covenant for ever.

or:

R. Alleluia.

He remembers forever his covenant

which he made binding for a thousand generations–

Which he entered into with Abraham

and by his oath to Isaac.

R. (8a) The Lord remembers his covenant for ever.

or:

R. Alleluia.

Alleluia

Jn 10:27

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

My sheep hear my voice, says the Lord.

I know them, and they follow me.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Mk 1:29-39

On leaving the synagogue

Jesus entered the house of Simon and Andrew with James and John.

Simon’s mother-in-law lay sick with a fever.

They immediately told him about her.

He approached, grasped her hand, and helped her up.

Then the fever left her and she waited on them.

When it was evening, after sunset,

they brought to him all who were ill or possessed by demons.

The whole town was gathered at the door.

He cured many who were sick with various diseases,

and he drove out many demons,

not permitting them to speak because they knew him.

Rising very early before dawn,

he left and went off to a deserted place, where he prayed.

Simon and those who were with him pursued him

and on finding him said, “Everyone is looking for you.”

He told them, “Let us go on to the nearby villages

that I may preach there also.

For this purpose have I come.”

So he went into their synagogues, preaching and driving out demons

throughout the whole of Galilee.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home