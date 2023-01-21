Catholic Daily Reading – Saturday January 21, 2023

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – January 21, 2023 | USCCB

Memorial of Saint Agnes, Virgin and Martyr

Lectionary: 316

Reading 1

Heb 9:2-3, 11-14

A tabernacle was constructed, the outer one,

in which were the lampstand, the table, and the bread of offering;

this is called the Holy Place.

Behind the second veil was the tabernacle called the Holy of Holies.

But when Christ came as high priest of the good things that have come to be,

passing through the greater and more perfect tabernacle not made by hands,

that is, not belonging to this creation,

he entered once for all into the sanctuary,

not with the blood of goats and calves but with his own Blood,

thus obtaining eternal redemption.

For if the blood of goats and bulls and the sprinkling of a heifer’s ashes

can sanctify those who are defiled

so that their flesh is cleansed,

how much more will the Blood of Christ,

who through the eternal spirit offered himself unblemished to God,

cleanse our consciences from dead works to worship the living God.

Responsorial Psalm

47:2-3, 6-7, 8-9

R. (6) God mounts his throne to shouts of joy: a blare of trumpets for the Lord.

All you peoples, clap your hands,

shout to God with cries of gladness,

For the LORD, the Most High, the awesome,

is the great king over all the earth.

R. God mounts his throne to shouts of joy: a blare of trumpets for the Lord.

God mounts his throne amid shouts of joy;

the LORD, amid trumpet blasts.

Sing praise to God, sing praise;

sing praise to our king, sing praise.

R. God mounts his throne to shouts of joy: a blare of trumpets for the Lord.

For king of all the earth is God:

sing hymns of praise.

God reigns over the nations,

God sits upon his holy throne.

R. God mounts his throne to shouts of joy: a blare of trumpets for the Lord.

Alleluia

See Acts 16:14b

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Open our hearts, O Lord,

to listen to the words of your Son.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Mk 3:20-21

Jesus came with his disciples into the house.

Again the crowd gathered,

making it impossible for them even to eat.

When his relatives heard of this they set out to seize him,

for they said, “He is out of his mind.”

