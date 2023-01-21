Novena Begins: January 19 Feast Day: January 28

Patron Saint of: students, against storms, against lightning, Italy, Catholic academies

Day 1 – St. Thomas Aquinas Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Sweet Jesus, Body and Blood most Holy, be the delight and pleasure of my soul, my strength and salvation in all temptations, my joy and peace in every trial, my light and guide in every word and deed, and my final protector in death. Grant me, O Lord my God, a mind to know you, a heart to seek you, wisdom to find you, conduct pleasing to you, faithful perseverance in waiting for you, and a hope of finally embracing you.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Thomas Aquinas Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Thomas Aquinas Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Thomas Aquinas Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Thomas Aquinas Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Thomas Aquinas Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Thomas Aquinas Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Thomas Aquinas Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Thomas Aquinas Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home