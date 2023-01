Virgin full of goodness, Mother of Mercy, I entrust to you my body and my soul, my thoughts and my actions, my life and my death.

My Queen, come to my aid and deliver me from the snares of the devil.

Obtain for me the grace of loving my Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, with a true and perfect love, and after him, O Mary, of loving you with all my heart and above all things. Amen.

St Thomas Aquinas, Pray for Us

