Happy Feast Day of Our Lady of Lourds

Prayer for Healing

O ever-Immaculate Virgin, Mother of Mercy,

health of the sick, refuge of sinners,

comforter of the afflicted,

you know my wants, my troubles, my sufferings;

look with mercy on me.

By appearing in the Grotto of Lourdes,

you were pleased to make it a privileged sanctuary,

whence you dispense your favours;

and already many sufferers have obtained

the cure of their infirmities, both spiritual and corporal.

I come, therefore, with complete confidence

to implore your maternal intercession.

Obtain, O loving Mother, the grant of my requests.

(mention your petition)

Through gratitude for your favours,

I will endeavour to imitate your virtues,

that I may one day share your glory.

Amen.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home