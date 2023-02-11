Happy Feast Day

Happy Feast Day of Our Lady of Lourds

Prayer for Healing

O ever-Immaculate Virgin, Mother of Mercy,
health of the sick, refuge of sinners,
comforter of the afflicted,
you know my wants, my troubles, my sufferings;
look with mercy on me.

By appearing in the Grotto of Lourdes,
you were pleased to make it a privileged sanctuary,
whence you dispense your favours;
and already many sufferers have obtained
the cure of their infirmities, both spiritual and corporal.
I come, therefore, with complete confidence
to implore your maternal intercession.

Obtain, O loving Mother, the grant of my requests.

(mention your petition)

Through gratitude for your favours,
I will endeavour to imitate your virtues,
that I may one day share your glory.
Amen.

rosary on top of opened bible book
Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com
Nicola
Author: Nicola

I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

Leave us your comment...

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.