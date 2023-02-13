|Novena Begins:
|February 13
|Feast Day:
|February 22
Patron Saint of against temptations, falsely accused people, homeless
Day 1 – St. Margaret of Cortona Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
O glorious St. Margaret, you embarked on a life of penance and poverty after you repented of your sins. Jesus touched your heart, and after imposing on yourself a rigorous life of fasting, Jesus talked and conversed with you, revealing to you his merciful heart that rejoices whenever a sinner returns to him.
On controlling your appetite for food, you managed to free yourself from all temptations, including those of the flesh of which you were a victim for many years. Listen then to our petitions. May you bring our petitions to Jesus.
Amen
(Mention your request here…)
St. Margaret of Cortona, pray for us.
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 2 – St. Margaret of Cortona Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
O glorious St. Margaret, you embarked on a life of penance and poverty after you repented of your sins. Jesus touched your heart, and after imposing on yourself a rigorous life of fasting, Jesus talked and conversed with you, revealing to you his merciful heart that rejoices whenever a sinner returns to him.
On controlling your appetite for food, you managed to free yourself from all temptations, including those of the flesh of which you were a victim for many years. Listen then to our petitions. May you bring our petitions to Jesus.
Amen
(Mention your request here…)
St. Margaret of Cortona, pray for us.
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 3 – St. Margaret of Cortona Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
O glorious St. Margaret, you embarked on a life of penance and poverty after you repented of your sins. Jesus touched your heart, and after imposing on yourself a rigorous life of fasting, Jesus talked and conversed with you, revealing to you his merciful heart that rejoices whenever a sinner returns to him.
On controlling your appetite for food, you managed to free yourself from all temptations, including those of the flesh of which you were a victim for many years. Listen then to our petitions. May you bring our petitions to Jesus.
Amen
(Mention your request here…)
St. Margaret of Cortona, pray for us.
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 4 – St. Margaret of Cortona Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
O glorious St. Margaret, you embarked on a life of penance and poverty after you repented of your sins. Jesus touched your heart, and after imposing on yourself a rigorous life of fasting, Jesus talked and conversed with you, revealing to you his merciful heart that rejoices whenever a sinner returns to him.
On controlling your appetite for food, you managed to free yourself from all temptations, including those of the flesh of which you were a victim for many years. Listen then to our petitions. May you bring our petitions to Jesus.
Amen
(Mention your request here…)
St. Margaret of Cortona, pray for us.
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 5 – St. Margaret of Cortona Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
O glorious St. Margaret, you embarked on a life of penance and poverty after you repented of your sins. Jesus touched your heart, and after imposing on yourself a rigorous life of fasting, Jesus talked and conversed with you, revealing to you his merciful heart that rejoices whenever a sinner returns to him.
On controlling your appetite for food, you managed to free yourself from all temptations, including those of the flesh of which you were a victim for many years. Listen then to our petitions. May you bring our petitions to Jesus.
Amen
(Mention your request here…)
St. Margaret of Cortona, pray for us.
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 6 – St. Margaret of Cortona Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
O glorious St. Margaret, you embarked on a life of penance and poverty after you repented of your sins. Jesus touched your heart, and after imposing on yourself a rigorous life of fasting, Jesus talked and conversed with you, revealing to you his merciful heart that rejoices whenever a sinner returns to him.
On controlling your appetite for food, you managed to free yourself from all temptations, including those of the flesh of which you were a victim for many years. Listen then to our petitions. May you bring our petitions to Jesus.
Amen
(Mention your request here…)
St. Margaret of Cortona, pray for us.
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 7 – St. Margaret of Cortona Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
O glorious St. Margaret, you embarked on a life of penance and poverty after you repented of your sins. Jesus touched your heart, and after imposing on yourself a rigorous life of fasting, Jesus talked and conversed with you, revealing to you his merciful heart that rejoices whenever a sinner returns to him.
On controlling your appetite for food, you managed to free yourself from all temptations, including those of the flesh of which you were a victim for many years. Listen then to our petitions. May you bring our petitions to Jesus.
Amen
(Mention your request here…)
St. Margaret of Cortona, pray for us.
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 8 – St. Margaret of Cortona Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
O glorious St. Margaret, you embarked on a life of penance and poverty after you repented of your sins. Jesus touched your heart, and after imposing on yourself a rigorous life of fasting, Jesus talked and conversed with you, revealing to you his merciful heart that rejoices whenever a sinner returns to him.
On controlling your appetite for food, you managed to free yourself from all temptations, including those of the flesh of which you were a victim for many years. Listen then to our petitions. May you bring our petitions to Jesus.
Amen
(Mention your request here…)
St. Margaret of Cortona, pray for us.
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…
Day 9 – St. Margaret of Cortona Novena
Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
O glorious St. Margaret, you embarked on a life of penance and poverty after you repented of your sins. Jesus touched your heart, and after imposing on yourself a rigorous life of fasting, Jesus talked and conversed with you, revealing to you his merciful heart that rejoices whenever a sinner returns to him.
On controlling your appetite for food, you managed to free yourself from all temptations, including those of the flesh of which you were a victim for many years. Listen then to our petitions. May you bring our petitions to Jesus.
Amen
(Mention your request here…)
St. Margaret of Cortona, pray for us.
Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…